Testing firms to lose revenues as U.K. abolishes pre-arrival covid tests

The United Kingdom has abolished the requirement for a negative PCR result to enter the country dealing a blow to Covid testing firms in Nigeria.

The British Prime Minister announced the new measures in parliament Wednesday during the weekly question time.

He said the measures will become operational at 4:00am on Friday.

The PM confirmed that pre-departure travel Covid tests to enter England from overseas were being scrapped because they no longer served a useful purpose.

He also says he is lifting the requirement to self-isolate on arrival in England until receiving a negative PCR test result.

Instead, people can take a lateral flow test on day two – and if it’s positive a further PCR test will be needed to identify any new variants, plus isolation as normal.