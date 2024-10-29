Tega Oghenejobo becomes Mavin Global President

Peter Tega Oghenejobo, who has served as Chief Operating Officer has been appointed as President of Mavin Global, one of Nigeria’s top music companies.

According to the statement by Mavin, the expanded leadership role builds upon Oghenehobo’s existing position as COO, “reflecting his extensive contributions to the company’s growth, and his importance to its future strategic direction.”

Oghenehobo, who was a founding member of Mavin Records in 2012, has been instrumental in the company’s key developments and achievements since its inception.

From fostering the development of emerging talents, driving operational excellence, to securing key strategic relationships, including Mavin’s partnership with Universal Music Group.

Michael Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy who is the founder of Mavin Global posted on his social media platforms , “I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega. From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start. His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company.”

According to the company, Oghenejobo’s appointment marks an important chapter in our ongoing journey of growth and success.

