Security firm holds anniversary, urges Nigerians to secure business assets

Chief Executive Officer of Ethnos IT Security Solutions Limited, Peter Ejiofor has described security as the backbone of technology and stressed the need for Nigerians to secure their business assets and human to human engagements.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the company with focus on cybersecurity, Ejiofor explained that without security one cannot talk about technology advancement.

He however, commended their numerous customers that gave them opportunity to express themselves, adding “Those customers that believed that indigenous IT firms like ours can deliver what their foreign counterparts do. We are appreciative of these sets of Nigerians that personally took that decision to give us a trial at the early stage. It is mindset which has become cultural where Nigerians believe that foreign firms are better, but we met some Nigerians, who were of different opinion, and they gave us a chance and here we are today.”

On the evolution of the organisation, the CEO added that apart from offering world-class cybersecurity solutions to organisation, the company had come to understand the need to build capacity and the required skillset for the country and various individual organisations that will man their cybersecurity department.

“Having noticed the gap in capacity building, Ethnos IT Solutions Limited established a center that will train the young ones at no cost and have them equipped for organisations that will need their services.

“As a person, I have learnt to create a platform for people to thrive. We recently created an academy where people are admitted and made to know the rudiments of cybersecurity. We created a platform that will have skills available to the young ones and we trained them at no charges. We are building a platform of security experts. We are also a strong and bonded team; we encourage people to try. Opportunities abound in the market and we encourage people to take advantage of them,” Peter Ejiofor said.

While stating that technology is looking at artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, metaverse, digital transformation, holography and many others, he explained that his organisation had grown with the new technologies and also improved in their capacity and skillset to support their customers as they consume new technologies.

In his words: “We have grown our market base, personnel, in terms of global technical engagements we have grown also. That is the journey. We have our ups and downs, but we keep evolving.”

The new logo of the firm was also made known to the public and interpreted during the anniversary. The company boss said: “When we started, we wanted to create an identity, but as we have come of age, we tweaked our logo a bit to reflect who we are as of today.”