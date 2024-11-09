Okonjo-Iweala emerges sole candidate for director-general role

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) says Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the current director-general, is the sole candidate for the position.

A statement by the organisation on Saturday said Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO began preparations to fill its director-general position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

Petter Olberg, chairman of the WTO’s General Council, told member-countries in a message that no additional nominations were received by the organisation by November 8 deadline.

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case 8 November 2024,” the statement reads.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent director-general.

“The notification received from Dr Okonjo-Iweala pursuant to paragraph 12 of the Procedures in WT/L/509, was circulated to all Members together with my communication in document JOB/GC/406, dated 16 September 2024.”

He noted that the General Council chair would communicate the next steps in the process soon.

Okonjo-Iweala’s current term will end on August 31, 2025.

She was appointed WTO’s DG on February 15, 2021, as the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala’s second-term bid was doubtful after Donald Trump emerged United States’ president. Trump had blocked her nomination in 2020 in favour of Yoo Myung-hee, former South Korean trade minister.

But Trump’s candidate failed when he lost American presidency to Joe Biden in 2020. The new U.S. president, Biden, subsequently supported Okonjo-Iweala’s bid.

