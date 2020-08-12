Oil majors’ search for sustainable businesses warns Nigeria against slow reforms

Demand for oil has taken significant beating thanks to economic fallouts from the coronavirus crisis and Nigeria needs to watch closely how oil majors are responding by fundamentally reshaping their business models.

The three months ending June saw international oil companies beginning to implement a paradigm shift in strategy which before this point has been discussed mostly in clichés. This shows how big oil and gas companies will look and act in the future.

Massive write-downs in portfolio values are becoming common as the reality sets in that not all reserves will find a market. Asset sales will be key to open room for new investments, but the pool of buyers may be lacking, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the second quarter alone, British Petroleum, Chevron, Total and Shell wrote down the value of their portfolios by about $50 billion. Exxon, infamous for not taking impairment charges, has warned it may have to wipe 20 percent of its proved reserves off its books as it reckons with low prices. The five Western majors are collectively pursuing goals for asset sales that total $80 billion.

European and US companies remain divided to a considerable degree in the approaches they have laid out but all the majors seem destined for a smaller and hopefully more profitable future, with an emphasis on lower-cost and carbon, quicker-turnaround projects, less frontier exploration, and less traditional refining. Many are aiming to build a bigger role in alternative energy, said Noah Brenner, Eastern Hemisphere editorial director at Energy Intelligence.

Strategies among European majors pursuing the Big Energy model are not uniform, but they do share fundamental characteristics. They have a greater emphasis on gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will be increasingly integrated with renewables, battery storage, and hydrogen. Oil reserves will be evaluated both for their costs and carbon footprint. Big Oil US majors, meanwhile, will continue to play in short-cycle tight oil in the Permian Basin, where spending can rise and fall alongside oil prices.

“We’re transforming from an international oil company (IOC) focused on producing resources, to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers, from IOC to IEC,” Bernard Looney BP CEO told investors, pledging to cut oil and gas production by 40 percent over the next decade as it ramps up investments in things like renewable power and electric vehicle charging.

Nigeria sits on 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 202 trillion cubic feet of natural gas according to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Nigeria has also been unable to reform its oil and gas sector quickly enough to attract fresh investments. For almost two decades, its Petroleum Industry Bill meant to reform the sector is yet to be passed into law.

However, going live on Monday of the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code will liberate investments into gas infrastructure and increase domestic gas utilisation in Nigeria. The question though of how Africa’s biggest oil producer’s oil reserves will fare in the face of dwindling oil fortunes in the global market lingers.

“Nigeria needs to focus on value addition. Our oil reserves are still important and oil will take a long time to go away,” Ayodele Oni, energy partner at Bloomfield Law Practice told BusinessDay in a phone interview. “The target should be to refine and sell finished petroleum products locally and export to other African countries.”

Citing the success of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited, which floundered under full government ownership but flourished after privatisation some experts have said sustained deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will be essential in reposition Nigeria as Africa’s refining hub.

The failures of Nigeria’s government-owned refineries support arguments for deregulation of the downstream sector, which people with deep knowledge of the industry say will stimulate investment inflows into building refineries. This will, in turn, develop a petrochemical industry that feeds on Nigeria’s oil reserves to grow new industries.