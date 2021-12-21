Obiano awards Awka stadium maintenance contract

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has awarded a contract for the maintenance of the Awka Township Stadium to Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Company.

Disclosing this during an inspection visit to the facility on Monday, Obiano said that the maintenance will be over three years in the first instance.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work by the company, said he would retain the construction company for maintenance purposes to ensure that the multi-million project is sustained for a reasonably long time.

He said he will be proud to leave a FIFA-standard football pitch and international standard tartan track for the people of Anambra, when his term ends.

“It is not enough to build a superstructure like this without a maintenance culture.

“Monimichelle will be saddled with the responsibility to maintain this facility for the next three years and the incoming administration will renew that contract so that the stadium will remain as it is for a long time,”

Obiano said he would inaugurate the stadium on December 28, with the finals of Uner-17 male and female Academicals Cup. He called on people of Anambra to come out en mass and enjoy the game, adding that admission will be free.

“I am impressed with what is going on here, I am proud that I am leaving a FIFA-standard football pitch by a FIFA rated facility builder for the people of Anambra.

“I am sure everything will be completed by December 28, when I will be physically here to commission this project,” he said.

In his remark, Ebi Egbe, Managing Director of Monimichelle Construction Company, said the hybrid synthetic pitch was made with virgin rubber.

Egbe said the laying of the green area had been completed and that in-fill stabilisation which was the final stage of execution is ongoing.

He said that the pitch is to make ball behaviour and foot comfort on the pitch to be as close as possible as though on natural grass.

He added that the sub-base has a smart drainage network with an anti-termite membrane to protect the grass.

According to him, “the technology is the closest to natural grass which he brought to Nigeria 15 years ago. This pitch has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years, everything here is FIFA certified,”