Nationwide protest looms as NLC gives 12 midnight ultimate for Ajaero’s release 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government up to 12 midnight today for the release of the Joe Ajaero, the president of union.

In a communique issued after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday, the National Administrative Council NAC of the NLC said it is giving the government up to 12 midnight to release its president

The NLC in the communique signed by Adeyanju Adewale, deputy president, said it is ” placing the nation on red alert.”

Recall that United Action Front of Civil Society and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP had earlier, in their separate reactions, described the arrest as “needless show of force by the Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS”

In a statement by Hamisu Santuraki, spokesperson of the National Coordinating Secretariat, United Action Front of Civil Society, the organisation, decried the abduction of the NLC president, “Joe Ajaero in a gestapo manner at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to attend the Conference of the Trade Union Congress, TUC in the United Kingdom, which is billed to commence today.”

“We wish to state that the DSS has for no reason broken the civil and conventional practice earlier adopted by the police as touching security issues with well known high profile citizens and leaders of the people like the President of the NLC by extending invitations to them rather than employing dehumanising tactics such as forceful abduction to embarrass and intimidate them like common criminals.”

The group described Ajaero as “a huge leader of both the labour movement and the masses of Nigeria given his popular position as the President of the NLC and therefore deserves to be treated with profound decorum and courtesy.

“Consequently, security issues with him should be handled with due process and not in a rough manner displayed by security agents today capable of causing national chaos and anarchy

” For us in the organised civil society and pro democracy movement of Nigeria, the abduction of Ajaero today is brash and indecent on the part of Nigerian security operatives and should be condemned by all Nigerians.”

The group condemned the ” needless rascality employed by the DSS today against the President of the NLC which has already generated shockwaves through the length and breadth of the country and may lead to mass resistance and civil disobedience in the country if Ajaero is not released immediately by the State

The group called for national consultation meeting of all the affiliate unions to ” halt the police action

” As a major Pillar of the Labour and Civil Society Front, LCSFront, we wish to call on our allies nationwide to immediately commence national consultations on how best to halt the growing police State in Nigeria as evidenced by the massive repression of civil and democracy space by State Agent in Nigeria “

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the arrest and urged President Bola Tinubu to handle the labour issue with caution

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesman, while also reacting to the arrest on Monday said: “There is need for caution, there was a protest in this country, the government did not do anything. “