Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight postponed over health concerns

The highly anticipated fight between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul has been postponed due a recent health concerns for Tyson, organizers announced.

Tyson, 57, required medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday after experiencing nausea and dizziness. This incident occurred two months before his July 20 fight with Paul in Texas.

In a statement released on Friday, fight organizers revealed that Tyson has been advised to engage in only minimal training in the coming weeks after a follow-up with doctors on Thursday identified an “ulcer flare-up.”

“The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the statement said.

“Both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul agree that it is only fair to ensure both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and compete at the highest level.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

A new date for the fight is expected to be announced by June 7.

Despite the health scare, Tyson insisted he felt “100%” and would be in prime condition for the rescheduled showdown with Paul.

“I want to thank my fans for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Jake Paul expressed his support for the postponement. “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said.

Mike Tyson, who turns 58 in June, was set to face the 27-year-old Paul in an eight-round professional fight sanctioned by Texas boxing authorities. However, several members of the boxing community, including former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, had voiced concerns about the fight, fearing Tyson could be hurt.

Tyson dismissed these concerns at a press conference earlier this month, describing his return to the ring as a “no-brainer.” “I’m beautiful, that’s all I can say,” Tyson said. “The people who said that wish they were up here. No one else can do this.”

Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight division in the 1980s and 1990s as the self-styled “baddest man on the planet,” last fought professionally in 2005.