Living on Borrowed Time: Why Many Nigerians Won’t Celebrate 55

Life expectancy in Nigeria paints a grim picture. An average Nigerian is only expected to live until the age of 55. In stark contrast to Nigeria’s reputation as Africa’s largest economy, this life expectancy statistic reveals a disconcerting disparity. The weight of the situation deepens when one understands that numerous factors behind these premature deaths are largely avoidable.

Two Accidents, One Stark Reality

On a typical day, as the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos buzzed with activity, I witnessed a harrowing accident. A Danfo, commercial Volkswagen, and a BRT bus collided right before my eyes. The vehemence of the crash, given the short distance involved, was astonishing. It left several passengers, over six of them, seriously injured—broken limbs, deep cuts, and more. As I jumped into action, helping the victims, I encountered firsthand the systemic challenges plaguing our emergency response.

Despite reaching a hospital swiftly, the procedure to get treatment started was marred by bureaucracy. Precious minutes were lost in acquiring medical supplies, costing prescriptions, making payments, and then waiting for the drugs to be dispensed. That day, I spent about 64,000 naira to expedite treatment for the victims—a sum that, while not astronomical, made a difference between life and death.

A year later, another emergency unfolded at Outer Marina, Lagos. A woman, severely injured and unconscious, lay on the ground, surrounded by indifferent bystanders. Having previously experienced the lag in the emergency response system, I was better prepared. Yet again, there was the familiar runaround—tipping the nurse, getting emergency supplies, all costing about 36,000 naira. The ordeal didn’t end there; an x-ray was required, necessitating more expenditure and effort on my part.

Stark Health Statistics in Nigeria

• Child Mortality: According to UNICEF, Nigeria struggles with one of the world’s highest child mortality rates. Approximately 858,000 children under the age of five die annually. This translates to about 2,350 Nigerian children dying daily from preventable causes.

• Malaria: The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Nigeria faces the largest malaria burden globally, with 25% of global malaria cases. Tragically, it’s estimated that 100,000 Nigerian children die from malaria annually.

• Cholera: Nigeria’s battle with cholera outbreaks is recurrent. In recent years, tens of thousands of cholera cases are reported annually, leading to significant mortality, especially among children.

These alarming statistics, juxtaposed with personal experiences, illuminate the broader healthcare system’s inadequacies. Comparatively, consider this: it’s rumored that for every outing of the Lagos Deputy Governor, a sum of 2.5 million naira is set aside for expenses, often unaccounted for. The stark difference between the sum spent on one official’s outing and the cost that potentially saved a life is not just a testament to misplaced priorities but an alarming wake-up call.

International Efforts Worth Emulating

Several countries have made concerted efforts to raise their life expectancy:

1. Japan: Focusing on healthcare accessibility, they advocate for regular medical check-ups and a balanced diet, which has significantly improved their life expectancy.

2. Sweden: Its universal healthcare system, combined with a focus on physical activity and extensive social support networks, has ensured its citizens live longer and healthier lives.

3. Singapore: Through heavy investments in healthcare and continuous public health education, Singapore has set itself apart as a beacon of healthcare excellence.

Nigeria’s Path Forward1. Governmental Interventions:

• Invest in Healthcare: An infusion of funds into the healthcare system can improve infrastructure, ensuring quicker and more efficient care during emergencies.

• Regulate Medications: Stringent regulations must be imposed to curb the menace of counterfeit medications, ensuring only safe and effective drugs reach the populace.

• Promote Health Campaigns: Nationwide campaigns highlighting hygiene, nutrition, and preventable diseases can drastically improve public health awareness.

2. Community Engagement:

• Sensitization Drives: Regular community programs focusing on first aid, road safety, and the dangers of counterfeit medications can empower individuals to make better health decisions.

3. Accountability and Governance:

• Financial Prioritization: Mismanaged funds, like the purported unaccounted sums in government official convoys, should be channeled toward healthcare and emergency response enhancements.

• Transparency in Healthcare: A transparent and accountable healthcare system ensures that every naira spent leads to tangible improvements in patient care.

Indeed, Nigeria’s potential is undeniable. But for its populace to truly thrive, health must be prioritized. Through personal experience, I’ve seen the gaps in our system, and the immediate need for change. It is imperative, both as a moral and national duty, that we come together to ensure no Nigerian loses his/her life due to preventable causes. The path ahead may be challenging, but with concerted efforts, a brighter, healthier future for Nigeria is attainable.