Lagos police arrest portable over refusal to pay G-wagon debt 

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, over alleged failure to pay the debt he incurred after buying a G-wagon from a car dealer.

He had purchased the vehicle for N27m but only paid the sum of N13m but when asked for the balance by the dealer, Portable would say the car was bad.

His arrest followed his refusal to balance the payment.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, affirmed the singer’s arrest, saying, “Yes, Portable has been arrested.”

In 2022, Portable was disqualified from the list of nominees for the Headies Award for threatening to kill his co-nominees.

According to Headies “We regret to announce that numerous indicting statements made by Mr Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as portable and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria police in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.”