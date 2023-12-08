Ikogosi entices visitors with exciting festive offerings, enhanced facilities

Nestled in the serene and historic Ikogosi ancient town, the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre beckons as the ideal escape for festive season revellers. With its captivating natural beauty, enticing attractions, and warm hospitality, the resort stands out as a must-visit destination.

This festive season, the resort has unveiled a refreshed look, marked by enhanced facilities and services, following its recent acquisition by Glocient Hospitality, the hospitality arm of the CAVISTA Group. Guests can indulge in a selection of world-class rooms and suites, offering breathtaking views and modern amenities.

To ensure an unforgettable festive experience, Ikogosi Resort is rolling out special packages for Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations. The Festive Family package, spanning December 20 to 27, 2023, offers an enticing 8-day, 7-night stay. Guests can relish inclusions such as daily meals, accommodation in contemporary air-conditioned rooms with premium amenities, and access to the thermal swimming pool, restaurant, and bar.

The festivities will kick off with a cocktail reception and a unique ‘dinner under the stars’ at the garden buffet, illuminated by candlelight and string lights. Guests can also enjoy a guided tour of the Warm and Cold Springs, a soon-to-be UNESCO Heritage Site, along with a choice of a late evening dip in the warm thermal pool.

For those seeking adventure, the resort offers camping experiences within its premises or a visit to the Arinta Waterfall, where guests can embark on a short or long walk to the waterfall’s summit.

A Relaxing Spa Session awaits guests with scheduled in-room massages, allowing them to choose between a Deep Tissue Massage or a Swedish Massage for ultimate relaxation.

December 25th holds a special treat with a Brunch and Dinner Buffet, while Boxing Day features a unique Pancakes in Pajamas breakfast for the whole family. To add a touch of excitement, the resort presents the Kiddies Gift Unboxing, where children can select a gift from under the Christmas tree, wrapped by their parents.

Culminating this extraordinary package is a Bonfire and Rotisserie/Grills night, complemented by live entertainment.

For those who miss the Christmas festivities, the resort offers customizable New Year packages for the year-end and kick-starts the New Year in style.

Conveniently accessible by road through the Lagos-Ibadan-Ilesha route, Abuja-Lokoja-Akure route, or by air via the Akure Airport, which is just an hour’s drive away, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort invites interested parties to reach out for further information on its website: www.ikogosiresort.com.