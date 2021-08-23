Ibese crisis: We’re taking steps to ensure lasting peace – Abiodun

Following recent disturbances in the Ibese area of Ogun State, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that concrete steps are being taken to prevent re-occurrence of the ugly incident in the area or anywhere in the state.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by his commissioner for transportation, Gbenga Dairo stated this after a peace meeting organised by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun at Ilaro with stakeholders of Ibese community.

Governor Abiodun said the meeting became imperative in other to enable government identify the problems that led to the event of August 2nd and get to the root of the matter so as to proffer lasting solutions and take steps that would help prevent future reoccurrence.

The commissioner also assured that the state government is already taking steps to foster peace and harmony among people in the community.

He explained that the report of the committee as recommended by stakeholders present at the meeting would be considered in other to achieve lasting peace in the area.

The governor also recalled that when the crisis broke out, the state government immediately dispatched a delegation comprising government officials and officials of security agencies in the state to assess the situation and allay the fears of the agitated residents, visitors and workers in the area while expressing satisfaction that normalcy has been restored in the area.

He noted that the incident did not warrant the violence that occurred and appealed to the residents and stakeholders of the area to always consider amicable solution to any disagreement.

He, therefore, urged the people to promote peace and harmony as the government would continue in its effort towards securing lives and properties in the state.

Stakeholders at the parley include the state assembly members representing Yewa North 1 and 2, the newly elected local government chairman, the special adviser to the governor on security, representatives of Dangote Cement factory, chiefs and Baales of the host communities, youth leaders and the Hausa community as well as transport unions within the community.