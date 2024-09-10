Here are top 20 European countries with highest wages for nurses

Registered nurses in European (EU) countries typically receive high wages which contrast sharply with those from lower- to mid-income countries where salaries for nurses are generally much lower.

Nurses are valued as a result of the demands of the job, level of education required, and the inherent responsibilities.

Creating decent jobs in nursing has been a crucial strategy for alleviating poverty and advancing gender equality within the global workforce. As a sector, nursing plays a vital role not only in improving healthcare outcomes but also in economically and socially empowering individuals, becoming a pathway out of poverty.

Enhancing pay, working conditions and career advancement opportunities for nurses directly contribute to the economic empowerment of women, experts say.

In some countries such as Nigeria, nursing is a crucial yet undervalued profession, often marked by modest wages and limited career progression. By understanding wage disparities, benchmarked against those in developed economies, this could stimulate dialogue towards establishing fair compensation for nursing practitioners, thereby reducing brain drain.

Here are the average monthly salaries for registered nurses in 20 countries in Europe from data obtained from Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) based on 2020 figures:

Analysis of salaries across the EU countries

When examining the annual gross salaries of nurses across Europe for 2020, several key patterns and distinctions emerge:

Highest salaries: Luxembourg offers the highest annual gross salary at €100,151, followed by Belgium (€72,508) and Iceland (€72,000+ estimated). This suggests a robust compensation structure for nurses in these countries, likely reflecting high living costs and a strong healthcare infrastructure.

Mid-range salaries: In Western and Northern Europe, countries such as Switzerland (€70,000+ estimated), Denmark (€66,426), and the Netherlands (€57,029) also provide relatively high salaries. These nations demonstrate significant investments in healthcare professionals, aligned with their high living standards and advanced healthcare systems.

Moderate salaries: Countries like Germany (€46,829), the United Kingdom (€42,588), and Finland (€40,291) offer moderate salaries. While these figures are lower compared to the top-tier countries, they remain competitive and reflect strong healthcare systems in these regions.

Lower salaries: At the lower end of the spectrum are Central and Eastern European countries which offer lowest levels of remuneration, explaining at least in part why many choose to migrate to other EU countries, according to the OECD report.

However, the salary data highlights that there are disparities between Western EU countries and those from Central and Eastern region shaped by economic conditions, living costs, and healthcare investment.