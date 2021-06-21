Globeleq kicks off $32m solar power project in Mozambique

Independent power generation company Globeleq has announced the development of a $32 million power project at Cuamba, northern Mozambique. The project marks a major milestone as it will be one of the first IPP grid-scale storage plants in sub-Saharan Africa.

The project is expected to increase Mozambique’s power supply by adding clean energy to the Northern grid. The project will also help solve network management issues by allowing some of the solar power to be shifted to different times of the day.

The Cuamba Solar project will also provide clean energy to 18,000 households and support job creation in Niassa, one of the country’s poorest provinces with an electrification rate of just over 20percent.

“This project is a trailblazer for future utility-scale energy storage in Mozambique and the region. Cuamba Solar Power, along with all the energy projects we are working on, cements our ongoing commitment to contribute to the long-term energy security and development of the country on a low carbon pathway,” Jonathan Hoffman, Globeleq’s Chief Development Officer said.

Read Also: Renewables: IFC, Rockefeller Foundation signs partnership to invest $2bn in Africa

The company driving the project, Globeleq is majority-owned by CDC Group, the UK’s Development Finance Institution (DFI) and impact investor.

Globeleq has been actively developing the project since 2019 alongside its local partners, Source Energia and Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM).

By combining grid-connected solar with a battery storage component, the project will help solve network management issues and, by allowing some of the solar power to be shifted to different times of the day, helps avoid transmission losses from distant existing sources of supply.

Emilio Cattaneo, Head of e Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) said promoting battery storage solutions alongside green, renewable electricity generation plants is of enormous importance to Africa’s economic development and the world’s efforts to manage climate change.

“Mozambique is leading positive change and PIDG is proud to be involved with bringing the new plant to life,” Cattaneo said.

Commenting on the development of the project, Chris Chijiutomi, Head of Infrastructure Equity, CDC Group noted that providing access to power is an essential part of driving economic development across Africa.

“We acquired Globeleq in 2015 with 1,200MW of operational power plants. Today, Globeleq has more than 1,400 MW operational power plants in 28 locations across six countries, with a further 305,” Chijiutomi said.

He noted that CDC will continue to devote our capital and technical expertise to innovative uses in the power sector, focused on the path to sustainable energy systems for inclusive growth in our Africa markets.

This commitment contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals of Affordable and Clean Energy and Climate Action.