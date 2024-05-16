FG’s N90bn Hajj subsidy only for those who can afford it – Peterside

Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has reacted to the federal government’s N90 billion subsidy for the 2024 Hajj, saying that pilgrimage is only for those who can afford it.

Kassim Shettima, Nigeria’s vice president at the inaugural airlift of the 2024 Hajj exercise from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said President Bola Tinubu has contributed N90 billion subsidy for the religious exercise.

"Mr president has been committed to this year's Hajji due to the economic situation, he has also contributed the sum of N90 billion to subsidise this year's Hajj exercise to have a smooth and successful exercise," he said.

Reacting to the development on his soical media account on Thursday, Peterside said he hoped the Hajj subsidy story was not true, saying that it is a terrible mixed signals if true.

“I sincerely hope that this Hajj Subsidy story attributed to @officialSKSM is not true. Pilgrimage in all religions is only for those who can afford it. Terrible mixed signals if true,” he posted on X.