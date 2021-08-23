FG to launch five-year economic development plan in October

The federal government on Monday said it will unveil the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 in October 2021 which is aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty, ensuring economic stability, development, and good governance.

Clem Ikanade Agba, Minister of State for Finance, Budget, and National Planning, stated that the plan is currently being reviewed by different stakeholders.

This according to him, is the reason for the delay in unveiling the plan, which replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) that lapsed in December 2020.

Agba said this at a capacity-building workshop for special advisors and technical assistants of the ministers of Nigeria organized by the Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in Abuja.

“After reviewing the plan, it would be taken to the National Steering committee, the National Economic Council, and the Federal Executive Council before it would be launched,” he said.

“Last year, we worked on two main areas that form the framework for the budget itself; which is the macro-economic framework which needed the input of some critical stakeholders. So, that has since been ready and it is the foundation for the rest of the segments of the plan.

“Everything is in place, we believe that it is better late than never. We want to avoid a lot of the mistakes that were made in the past. Some critical stakeholders needed to give us some information that was not readily available. We had to wait to get all of those,” he added.

He noted that the government is targeting that the launch of the plan does not go beyond October.

The minister also informed that the National Agenda 2050 is underway to replace the outgone vision 20:2020 plan.

He noted that the plans are anchored on the government’s desire to address the prevalence of poverty by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

According to him, the plans will also put in place strategies to tackle Nigeria’s increasing population growth, “given that at the current growth rate, the country would hit the 411 million mark and become the third most populous country in the world by 2050, after China and India.

“These plans will ensure economic stability, national development, and good governance”, he said.

Agba further informed that, unlike previous plans, these ongoing plans have been inclusive and participatory, involving not only state actors but the Organized Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations, Women and Youth groups, including People with special needs.

The minister also decried the poor or non-execution of public projects which have been budgeted for and funds released for across the country.

To tackle the problem, Agba said the government is currently developing an application that would enable citizens to monitor the execution of projects in their localities.

This, according to him, is in addition to the portal that enables citizens to monitor budgetary processes.

He added that the ministry has also institutionalized its Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) mechanisms to each ministerial Key Performance Indicator, to ensure improved service delivery.

“We want citizens to be engaged in this budgetary process and its implementation and give us feedback on whether the project is good or not, or sometimes whether the project is being carried out

“We have seen cases where there have been reports that world-class bridges have been built, but, we see pictures of wooden bridges in different parts and it is for this reason that we want Nigerians themselves to monitor and tell us what they see so that appropriate actions can be taken.

The App will enable Nigerians to post pictures of projects status vis-a-vis the cash released.

“The app will be ready before the end of next year, so we can use it for the 2022 budget”, Agba said.

Vladimir Kreck, resident representative of KAS in his welcome address said the capacity building workshop is part of KAS’s efforts to promote good governance in Nigeria.

He said KAS have been building the capacity of the National Assembly and 13 state House assembly for Plateau, Cross River, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Delta, Abia, Rivera, Akwa Ibom, Nasarawa, Benue, Ondo, and Lagos

He expressed optimism that the contributions from the workshop will flow into the eventual implementation of the long term development plan of the nation