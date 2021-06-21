Customs to confiscate unauthenticated private jets by July 6

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stated that it would confiscate private jet owners who fail to authenticate their documents before July 6, 2021 when the one month grace period would have elapsed.

NCS Public Relations Officer, J oseph Attah, made this known today in Abuja at a media briefing to update the public on the ongoing audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country .

“Within two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private aircraft have responded to the invitation, necessitating this update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

“We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions,” Attah said.

He continued, “At the end of the verification, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window. Those in default risk detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law.”

He said that NCS believes that owners of private aircraft are highly placed individuals, who would be willing to comply with extant laws governing the importation of the aircraft they own; including payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

Speaking further Attah, said, “As an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday 6th July 2021.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircraft owners or their representatives are to report to Room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, Abuja, from 10 am to 5 pm between Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, July 6, 2021”, Attah explained.

The NCS spokesman listed the required documents for verification to include : Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’S Flight Operations Compliance Certificate, NCAA’S Maintenance Compliance Certificate, NCAA’S Permit for non- Commercial Flights and Temporary Import Permit where applicable.

He explained that the ongoing verification exercise was not aimed at inconveniencing any private jet owner, as such individuals or representatives can come with the documents for verification.