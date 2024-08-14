Customs releases guidelines for implementation of zero duty on food imports

The Nigeria Customs Service has released guidelines for the implementation of zero import duty on food products.

This is after the approval of the policy by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the regulation for the implementation of a zero percent duty rate (0 percent) and value added tax (VAT) exemption on selected basic food items .

This policy is effective from 15th July 2024 and will remain in force until 31st December 2024.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, national public relations officer, said to participate in the zero-duty importation of basic food items, a company must be incorporated in Nigeria and have been operational for at least five years.

He said that only companies with filed annual returns and financial statements and paid taxes are eligible to participate, noting that the firm must have filed annual returns and financial statements and paid taxes and statutory payroll obligations for the past five years.

“Companies importing husked brown rice, grain sorghum, or millet need to own a milling plant with a capacity of at least 100 tons per day, operated for at least four years, and have enough farmland for cultivation. Those importing maize, wheat, or beans must be agricultural companies with sufficient farmland or feed mills/agro-processing companies with an out-grower network for cultivation,” Maiwada said.

On grains eligible for zero import duty, he said the basic food items eligible for the zero percent duty rate are husked brown rice, grain sorghum, millet, maize, wheat, beans. These items had import duty rate levy ranging from 30 percent – 5 percent before now.

He noted that grain importers must sell 75 percent through commodities exchanges

“The Federal Ministry of Finance will periodically provide the NCS with a list of importers and their approved quotas to facilitate the importation of these basic food items within the framework of this policy.

“The policy requires that at least 75 percent of imported items be sold through recognised commodities exchanges, with all transactions and storage recorded. Companies must keep comprehensive records of all related activities, which the government can request for compliance verification.”

“If a company fails to meet its obligations under the import authorisation, it will lose all waivers and must pay the applicable VAT, levies, and import duties. This penalty also applies if the company exports the imported items in their original or processed form outside Nigeria.”

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, said it remains committed to supporting government policies to enhance food security and promote economic stability.

“This measure aims to mitigate the high cost of food items in the Nigerian market by making essential commodities more affordable for citizens. The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to address food security challenges and ensure that basic foodstuffs are accessible to all Nigerians,” he said.