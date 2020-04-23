COVID-19: Germans urged to be careful as country eases lockdown

As Germany takes the first steps to lift its lockdown, by allowing some smaller non-essential shops to reopen the CEO of 24 Spring Option, Richard Don Philip, better known as Richard Phillz has requested his fellow Germans to refrain themselves from any action that contravenes COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Richard, a 31-year-old who is originally from Berlin, Germany, but relocated to the USA after graduation from College also praises Germany’s government for taking the right steps in ensuring Germans begin the process of recovery from the effect of the ongoing pandemic.

The easing of measures comes as Germany economy officially entered recession last week.

“The Coronavirus is indeed a pandemic that has put the world on still but I am hopeful we will overcome. Meanwhile, I advise everyone out there to take precautionary measures”

“The federal and state governments have strongly recommended that Germans wear face masks when shopping and on public transport, and some states have even made that compulsory. I totally support this move. We have to jointly conquer the COVID-19 battle,” he stated.

On opportunities from the Coronavirus Richard, who is self-employed, running a business which deals in trading forex, binary and coaching, advised, “never have the challenges and risks in life loomed so large; but never before have the potential payoffs been so huge. That’s why they’re called challenges.”

He said, “I teach clients how to handle personal trading charts and I has over one million clients worldwide who are currently learning from different trading tricks from me.

I plan to take the crypto world to the next level before the end of 2020.