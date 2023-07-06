BusinessDay CEO Forum 2023 to focus on charting growth path

Building on the success of 13 editions of BusinessDay’s flagship event, ‘CEO Forum’, this year the forum will focus on conversations that will equip CEOs from across Nigeria with approaches on how to stay ahead of the changing times in making decisions and executing strategies to manage their businesses.

“A gathering of Nigerian CEOs, C-suite executives and their public official counterparts couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Frank Aigbogun, publisher, Businessday. “It’s happening as the country contends with a foreign investment drought for the first time in three decades. And in the early days of a new government that hasn’t minced words and actions about attracting investment into Nigeria.”

The theme of this year’s forum is “Charting a Course to Growth and Development,” and will be held at the ballroom, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

This year will feature a variety of sessions that will explore the key challenges and opportunities facing businesses in Nigeria today.

The keynote speaker Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, and a leading expert on development economics during his address will be delivering insights to CEOs who are looking to grow their businesses in the African market.

According to the organisers, this session is billed provide an opportunity to learn what other emerging countries are doing and what Nigeria can do to be future-ready.

“The primary objective of the CEO Forum is to provide a platform for debate and discussions surrounding emerging opportunities and prevailing challenges C-suite executives encounter in running their organisations,” Tayo Fagbule, editor, BusinesssDay said. “Adesina will be challenging our thoughts on what CEOs in Nigeria can do better and how to partner optimally with the new administration to be future-ready.”

The second keynote speaker Ralph Mupita, Global CEO of the MTN Group, a pioneer in the telecommunications industry will be of great interest to CEOs who are looking to make their businesses more sustainable. Topics to be discussed during each panel session are: The impact of government policy and regulation, Mobilizing capital for growth and development, Navigating digital disruption and What can Nigeria still do with her oil? (Future of oil & gas).

The discussion on mobilising capital growth and development comes at a crucial time when Nigeria is receiving less foreign direct investment.

BusinessDay reported that foreign investment into Nigeria turned negative last year for the first time in at least 33 years, according to new data from a United Nations agency.

The latest 2023 World Investment Report by United Nations Conferences on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) showed that Nigeria’s FDI flows came in at -$187 million in 2022, compared to $3.31 billion in 2021.

Tinubu, who took the helm of Africa’s biggest economy just over a month ago, has stoked foreign investors’ interest with some of his actions including the removal of petrol subsidy and the start of foreign exchange reforms.

He has hosted several major companies including Airtel, ExxonMobil, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Bank of America as part of efforts to drive up investments in the country.

Other speakers expected at the forum include Ibukun Awosika, founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group; Osagie Okunbor, MD of SPDC; Okey Enolamah, founder of African Capital Alliance; Toyin Sanni, CEO of Emerging Africa Capital; Roger Thompson Brown, CEO of Seplat; Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centre; Yewande Sadiku, head of investment banking at Standard Group; and Ola Atose, CEO of SR Finanzmann limited.

KPMG, the technical partner at this year’s event, will share insights from its annual survey of CEOs which highlights what the key pain points for chief executives are in today’s world as well as how businesses can best position themselves to handle these challenges.

The event is a must-attend for CEOs or business leaders who are interested in staying ahead of the curve. The forum is a valuable opportunity to learn from other leaders, share ideas, and network with other businesses.

CEO forum 2023 agenda