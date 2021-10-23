BrandTell Nigeria trains 100 SMEs on brand sustainability, management

BrandTell Nigeria, a media and public relations agency in Lagos has trained over 100 small and medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) on how to scale and manage their businesses using social media platforms.

According to Adenike Fagbemi, CEO of BrandTell Nigeria, the training was organized to expose entrepreneurs to ways they can leverage social media platforms to grow their brands.

She stated that the training also provided the SMEs tips on how to attract investors and grants or funding applications.

The training featured experienced and resourceful entrepreneurs as speakers, which includes; Olumide Idowu, a climate activist at International Climate Change Development Initiative; Oduwa Agboeni, CEO, Nenis Autocare Ltd; Adebisi Odeleye, founder, Moore Organics; Solomon Archibong, sales activation expert; Jumoke Awe, CEO, Octo Group, Deen Sanwoola, CEO, Neighbours Technologies Ltd; Babatunde Enitan, executive director, Tenitan Tech; Arinola Okeowo, CEO Ultra Signatures Ltd; Kehinde Olofintuyi, head-digital strategist Adspace.ng; Michelle Edoreh, creative director, Hans and Gaby and HRH, Adefunke Adewumi, CEO, The Food Sense Shop.

Also speaking, Kehinde Olofintuyi stressed that entrepreneurs should not do any business they do not understand unless they are ready to dedicate time to learn and understand it.

“Be strategic in terms of positioning your brand and have a structure that will attract investors to your business or make your business be considered for funding. You should develop expertise in your niche, this brings to point the importance of you doing a business you understand.”

Speaking about things funding organisations look for in businesses, he explained that:

“When you learn to keep old customers and get them to buy from you again, it depicts that your tractions are on point. Investors will look at how long it will take you to make the fund they put into your business back .”

He warned entrepreneurs that ‘ not every business funding opportunity is for you’.

Meanwhile, Olumide Idowu explained the difference between a grant and funding in the business world.

“Grant is for non-governmental organisations, while funding is for profit-oriented organisations. Utilize the grants and funding you have access to. Package your business and identify opportunities that are for you in the digital space.”

Olumide added that brand owners should get serious with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) angle of their business. He explained that CSR enhances the goodwill of the organisation and fosters its visibility.

Speaking on storytelling, Arinola Okeowo posited that content is life and every content should be written with a purpose.

“Your content should not just be about sales. Let your audience relate with you and get to know about your lifestyle.”

Michelle Edoreh stated that entrepreneurs should learn to appeal to the emotions of their target audience.

“As a brand owner, learn to put yourself in the shoes of your target audience. You should also add value to build brand loyalty. You can measure your impact on social media via automated analytics and insights or via feedbacks from the target audience. Most importantly, optimize your reviews.”

Adefunke Adewumi stressed the importance of building trust with your audience.

“ Build a friendly personality with your audience, you will be surprised at how well this strategy can help you sustain your customers. A lot of entrepreneurs are not breaking even because they lack good customer relations. Referrals sell your market more than social media. Therefore, create a brand of yourself that will flow into your business.”

Adenike, who is also the creative strategist for Nixxhash Communications applauded the commitment and passion of the participants. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the training a success.