ASUS ZenBook computers takes care of eyestrain

Eyestrain, a common effect associated with staring at the computer or laptop screen for long hours, has been taken-care of by ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325), a new product in the market.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) is one laptop that put the eye care benefits of users into consideration, with up to 13.3-inch OLED HDR display that supports 1920 x 1080 resolution and 0.2ms response time.

Its panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colours in a 3D colour volume. This shows what the panel would reproduce at 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut regardless of brightness level. The OLED colour volume is up to 1.6X greater than a traditional LCD.

Speaking on the product, Iretiogo Oke, head of Marketing, ASUS English Speaking Africa on the rationale for the production of this eye health-specific device, said, “Our organization is very keen on the eye health of its users. We created the ASUS ZenBook 13 (UX 325) OLED with a display that manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions by up to 70%, with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions. This promises greater care for the user’s eyes, even after many hours of use.”

Iretiogo noted that people cannot buy a worthwhile laptop with their hard-earned income, and it will end up harming their eyes. Considering that they will be using it for long hours, they must get it right and buy the one that caters for the health of their eyes.

Delivering exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals because of its cinema-grade 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, the colors reproduced on the display are richer and more vivid. The screen emits 70 percent less harmful blue light when compared to the LCD model, making it ideal for color-intensive projects while also enhancing any kind of visual media content. Whether for children or long hour working adults, the UX325’s lower blue light levels provide better eye care for its users.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 (UX325) OLED shows every detail in the real accuracy. This ensures all content is displayed precisely and as intended by its creators, not just at full brightness but at any brightness setting.

With extreme contrast and accurate color reproduction at any level, everything looks crisp and vibrant even within darker content. This helps with eye comfort because users can dial down the brightness, without losing contrast and color vibrancy.

Asides having other top-notch specifications, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) also provides a stunning visual experience regardless of the content on display. Be it videos, photographs, movies, or games, all media on this laptop are displayed as envisioned.

According to Iretiogo, “ASUS has used some technologies to prevent OLED burn-ins and the eyes from constant watching. A low level of blue light emission (verified by TÜV Rheinland) is for eye protection, to ease eye strain and help maintain a healthy sleep schedule after long computing sessions.”

The ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325) comes highly recommended to those who care about their eyes while working. Those who want to experience quality audio, noise cancelling audio for your calls, top notch display, attractive design, good battery life and reduced blue-light emission.

Be it for work or any other purpose, a throbbing pain in the head coupled with dry, itchy, or fatigued eyes are usual symptoms that many people encounter as a result of spending a lot of time gazing at their laptop or any other digital device.

The eyes continuously focus and refocus when you stare at your computer screen, and they get tired over a period. This is worse if the screen has contrast, glare, and flicker issues. The extreme stress on the eyes over time decrease visual comfort and causes the eyes to strain.

The slender ZenBook 13 OLED has other features such as two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a microSD card reader.

With full HD 16:9 OLED panel and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR, NanoEdge technology, TUV Rheinland certification, VESA Display HDR, and 400 nits of maximum brightness, the ZenBook 13 OLED has vivid visuals you’ve never experienced.

Its 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and thin bezel design makes work and play very immersive, making it a preferred choice for multimedia consumption.