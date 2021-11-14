Agbakoba congratulates Soludo, says Anambra has huge governance, economic challenge

Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in last week’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

Soludo was declared winner in the early hours of Wednesday, November 10,2021 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an open letter addressed to Soludo, Agbakoba said: “Congratulations, on your election as the governor of our dear state. Your resounding victory is a testament to the general acceptability of your vision for our state. I am especially excited as I worked with you on the Anambra Vision 2070.”

In the 4-paragraph message, Agbakoba said: “As you are well aware, there is a huge governance and economic challenge in our state. There will be a very strong need to analyse the strength of the economic and political institutions with particular reference to the legal and regulatory institutions.”

According to him, “The state is challenged with a high level of persons in the informal sector. The state is also ranked 30 out of 36 in the ease of doing business in Nigeria. You have always said that a 30-storey high rise cannot be built on the foundation of a bungalow.”

Tasking the governor-elect, the Maritime lawyer said: “As I am sure you know, Ndi Anambra are looking up to you to make the state the Dubai of Nigeria. I am happy to assist in whatever capacity to achieve your vision. The will of the Ndi Anambra is supreme and they have entrusted their destiny to your hands. I am certain of your resounding success.”