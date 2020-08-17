Abia APC working committee condoles Onuigbo’s family

Abia State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Johnson Onuigbo, the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

Donatus Nwankpa, chairman, APC Abia State, who led APC delegation to the Onuigbo’s, described the late former PDP chairman, as a man of peace, who played politics without bitterness.

He urged the family to uphold their late father’s principles of peace, unity, progress, and fair play.

“We came here to pay our late brother the respect he deserved and to also sympathize with his family which he left behind. I’m dumbfounded about his death because I shared a lot in common with my departed colleague.

“Though he was the PDP state chairman, we never saw ourselves from the divide of politics. We saw ourselves as colleagues. My brother, Onuigbo played politics without bitterness.

“He displayed a high sense of humanity. He placed human value against political and material consideration. He was among those, who made it possible for us to play politics in Abia State without rancor and acrimony, which to the surprise and confusion of many, they thought Abia was playing politics of compromise.

“We mourn him today not just, because he was a party leader, but because he was a uniting factor in many things. He was philanthropic and believed so much in the community and communal services.

“He preached peace. However, the supreme authority has taken a decision, but we urged you his family to uphold those ideals he lived for. Those ideals were; peace, unity, progress, and fair play. He had principles built on fairness and firmness.

“So, we the APC have come to condole and console the family. Take heart and may Almighty God give you the ability, capacity, strength, and grace to withstand this loss.

“Remember that he was a peace-loving man. Keep to it, please. APC will play our role as we match towards giving one of our heroes in Abia, a befitting burial”, he promised.

Tochukwu Onuigbo, the first son of the deceased, thanked the APC team for showing respect to his late father and for proving to them that he was a man of the people.

“Just as the Chairman said, my father never cared so much about political differences. He played politics with a conscience. If there’s anything our family could have done to keep our father alive, we did it.

“It’s the will of God for him to return home. Your visit today proved that my father was not a man, who segregated, because of politics. I thank you all”.