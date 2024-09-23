720,000 die of sucide and depression in Cross River annually – Dr Emmanuel Uwah

Emmanuel Uwah Of Psychiatric Nero Hospital Calabar has stated that over seven hundred and twenty thousand people die of suicide and depression yearly in Cross River State.

According to the medical expert out of a population of about 2 million Cross River indigenes, nearly a million people die of Suicide and depression in the state annually.

Dr Emmanuel disclosed this over the weekend during the (Calabar Walkathon) a walk against Suicide and Depression Organized by the Healthy Billionaires (HB) Club 12.5km walk within the City.

Also Speaking the Secretary to the State government Owan Enoh who represented Governor Bassey Otu said the exercise was another way of sensitising the people to keep fit and avoid depression.

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly Elvert Eyambem said through the walk all forms of suicidal tendencies will be avoided.

The Chairman of the State Planning Commission Bong Duke stated that depression is an evil wing that is why the Cross River State government has put in place measure to ensure that no one sleep hungry.

Chairman of the Healthy Billionaires Club Eric Anderson said the Walk is intended to keep citizens of the State in good condition. Anderson also said this is one way of taking many people out of drug abuse, Suicide, and depression.

