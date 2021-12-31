2022: Atiku urges Nigerians to be optimistic of better year, expresses gratitude to God

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has sent a New Year message to Nigerians, expressing gratitude for divine interventions despite grave challenges.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku said: “It is worthy that we give thanks and adulation to God for the opportunity to witness a brand new year, 2022.”

Recalling the challenges of 2021, he said: “The outgone year came and went with challenges, especially with the second, third and fourth waves of the dreaded Coronavirus disease; sundry upsets that troubled the peace and security in different parts of the country; a depressing economy and many touching stories of tragedies. For Nigerians, who lost dear ones to these calamities, it is my prayer that God shall continue to comfort the bereaved families.”

On his optimism for 2022, he said: “But this New Year, 2022 promises to be a remarkable one. It is one year that is filled with hope and optimism. It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade. Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and the general good.

Read also: 2022: Clerics optimistic of divine intervention in Nigeria, say ‘God will do a new thing’

“We cannot continue to kick the same can down the road, yet again. We need a reawakening. And it is a reawakening that must invigorate our unity as one people of one good country. That is the commitment that we must pursue in this New Year.”

According to him, “We must seek to do something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God. Hate and strife never build a nation. They even destroy the individual faster.

Rather, unity and understanding bind a nation together.

“Unlike hate and strife, an individual that chooses a life of unity and common understanding finds inner peace and love.

“While I congratulate Nigerians on this New Year, 2022, let me urge us all to the task of washing our hands off every molecule of hate and strife and immerse our hearts in unity, love and peace.”