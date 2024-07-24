12 schools’ buildings may collapse soon in Plateau – Mutfwang

…inaugurates committee to investigate Jos building collapse

Barely one week that a school building collapsed in Jos, Plateau State Capital, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that another 12 schools’ buildings may collapse any time soon.

Speaking in Jos on Tuesday inauguration of a technical committee to investigate the recent collapse of the Saints Academy, Jos two-storey building, Governor Mutfwang there was an urgent need to do everything humanly possible to avoid recurrence of such a fatal incident in the State.

He said, “It is imperative that we understand why this incident occurred, identify any lapses in duty, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence. Reports indicate that around 12 other schools in the city are at risk of collapse, which necessitates urgent action.”

The governor, while expressing his commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety and integrity of buildings across the State., noted, “we will continue to enforce necessary changes with compassion, avoiding unnecessary hardship for our people.

“However, we cannot compromise on the safety of innocent lives. The loss of 24 children is a grave reminder of the urgency of our mission.”

Governor Mutfwang however directed the Secretary to the State Government to broaden the committee’s mandate to include the burnt Jos Main Market, where reports suggest that the remaining structure is also at risk of collapse.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), the governor urged the committee to investigate the demolition process, the handling of materials, and the steps needed to ensure public safety.

The governor called on the public to provide any information that could help prevent future building collapses in the state.

Slim Matawal, a professor and the committee chairman, expressed gratitude to the governor for entrusting them with the critical task.

He assured that the committee would diligently work to prevent future building collapses in the State.