Coronavirus: Nigeria imposes restrictions on certain inbound international travellers 

The federal government of Nigeria is imposing restrictions on inbound international travellers from countries in three categories as a result of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus.

For Category one and Category two, travellers will be required to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

Category three only requires a travel history questionnaire, medical inspection, and stamp as fit to travel and no indications of viral infection seven days before travel.

BusinessDay’s checks showed that for Category one, those arriving from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, Hong Kong will be immediately quarantined for 14 days in a Nigerian Government-controlled and approved isolation facility.

All business travels to or from these countries are suspended and rotational travel is also suspended.

For Category two, passengers arriving from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Macau, Taiwan, will be placed under monitored 14-day mandatory self-quarantine.

The government has placed restrictions on non-critical business travel, which can allow business-critical travel only and this requires approval from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Management, while rotational travel from these countries is suspended.

For category three, those arriving from Australia, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Canada, Vietnam, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt and Algeria will be required to complete a medical questionnaire seven days prior to the date of travel.

Passengers are to expect response from the medical team within 48 hours.

