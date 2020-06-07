Tizeti CEO to step down over alleged sexual harassment

Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Tizeti, an internet service provider has been asked to step down on Sunday pending the determination of a sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a former mentee.

The mentee whose name is Kelechi had on Thursday in a Twitter thread, accused the CEO who is married of pulling out his private part and putting it in her hands during one of their mentorship classes.

The mentorship session was organised by Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) Africa.

“He wasn’t a staff of MEST. He visited as a Guest Speaker. Our friendship had been purely platonic and professional till that afternoon,” Kelechi, who tweets from the handle @anti_ratrace, said. “I could barely assimilate and react that this was really happening cos I had put the guy on a pedestal and knew about his wife.”

Her allegations drew wide condemnations almost immediately from many leaders and brands in the tech community including MEST Africa.

The pan-African training program, seed fund and incubator, said it was committed to its policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment and assault both in-house and within its community.

“We will stand behind you and help escalate action if you wish. We have privately DM’d you as well,” the statement said.

In its letter confirming the temporary sack of Ananyi, Tizeti named Patricia Aiyedun, current CFO and Ifeanyi Okonkwo, current COO as the interim co-CEOs effective immediately.

“Tizeti continues to be fully committed to high ethical standards, gender equality and making sure our diverse team feels safe, valued and comfortable at all times,” the company said in a statement.

Efforts to reach Ananyi for comments were not returned until the time of filing this report. However, sources very close to him told BusinessDay he was very devastated by the allegations and hopes to exonerate himself.

Founded in 2010 by Ifeanyi Okonkwo and Kendall Ananyi, Tizeti has so far secured $5.1 million in over three rounds of funding from investors including Y Combinator; Western Technology Investment, Social Capital, Vy Capital, Picus Capital, Ace & Company, Lynett Capital Partners, Zeno Ventures and a number of angel investors including Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel and Gabriel Hammond.