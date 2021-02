MyHourLottery recently launched its products at an event in Lagos. The brand rolled out testing for its web platform consisting of various packages and games. Olakunbi-Black Tioluwalogo, senior consultant, brand & marketing, MyHourLottery, speaks with Ifeoma Okeke on how the adoption of technology has improved work-life and the lottery business in Nigeria. What could you…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login