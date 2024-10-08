Starlink’s tariff Increase is illegal — NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission has revealed that Starlink did not receive its approval before upwardly increasing its tariff.
As a licensed entity, the NCC needs to approve any price adjustment before its implementation.
“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision,” it said.
Details later…
