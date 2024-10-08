  • Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Starlink’s tariff Increase is illegal — NCC

October 8, 2024

New spectrum band to curb Nigeria’s incessant network outages

The Nigerian Communications Commission has revealed that Starlink did not receive its approval before upwardly increasing its tariff.

As a licensed entity, the NCC needs to approve any price adjustment before its implementation.

Read also: Naira takes Starlink out of reach as prices jump 115%

“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision,” it said.
Details later…

