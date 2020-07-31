Stakeholders eye commercialisation as 5G gains over 90 million users

Stakeholders see commercialisation of 5G services as the next phase of development for the technology even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact different industries across the world.

The pandemic has brought a transformation in the way people live and conduct their business. It has also opened up opportunities for the adoption of digital technology in different aspects of life.

Guo Ping, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman said operators have a responsibility to use the technology they own to help contain and defeat the virus.

“Together with our partners and customers, including carriers and enterprises of all types, we can use technological solutions to effect a positive impact on our communities,” Ping said.

He said Huawei had leveraged its experience in addressing early hotspots, to develop nine scenario-based solutions that use ICT technology to help combat the pandemic. These solutions cut across hospital network deployment; remote consultation; online education; or restarting governments and businesses.

“As global 5G deployment begins to wrap up, we need to strengthen our focus on industry applications,” Ping said.

The business case for 5G is not just better connectivity. When technologies like 5G, computing, cloud, and AI come together, they reinforce each other and create numerous opportunities across five major tech domains: connectivity; AI; cloud; computing; and industry applications.

For 5G to succeed commercially, the entire industry needs to work together. Vertical industry applications can be replicated at scale only when unified industry standards and a collaborative ecosystem are in place.