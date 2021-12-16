Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
The Senate has approved N633.39 billion as the budget for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the 2022 fiscal year.
The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Communications on Wednesday during plenary.
Chairperson of the Committee, Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos), in her presentation, said out of the approved sum, N86,242,952 was for recurrent expenditure; N30,336,144 for capital expenditure, N42,445,864 for special projects; N466,868,323 was transferred to Federal Government while N7,500,000 as transfer to Universal Service Provision Fund.
She explained that the Commission’s Revenue of N633.3 billion consisted of Annual Licensing Fees (N1.5bn); Annual Operating Levy (N124bn); Spectrum Fees Charges (N450.2bn); Numbering Plan (N9.5bn); Administrative Charges (N4.4bn); Type Approval Fees (N902m) and Sanction Fees (N165m).
The lawmaker added that others included: Sundry Income – N5 million, Federal Government Intervention for Broadband Infrastructure – N41.6 billion and Transfer from Reserve – N1 billion.
In a related development, the Senate also on Wednesday approved N8,824, 847,408 billion as the 2022 budget for the Universal Service Provision Fund.
Tinubu, in a second presentation, said out of the sum approved, N1, 923, 760, 092 was for Recurrent Expenditure; N357, 959, 020 for Capital Expenditure; and N6, 543,128, 296 for Projects and Programmes.