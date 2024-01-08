Patricia’s CEO predicts bullish year for crypto, projects $80,000/btc

Hanu Fejiro, founder/CEO of Patricia Technologies, a Nigeria-based cryptocurrency exchange platform has said the year 2024 will be a very bullish year for crypto, projecting bitcoin to surpass $80,000/btc.

This was made known by the CEO in a post on X on his prediction for crypto in 2024, highlighting that ‘All Crypto Prices Grow Parabolically.’

According to Fejiro, who anticipated the reversal of the crypto ban in 2024, and now that it has occurred, Nigeria is poised to maintain a prominent position in driving the adoption and regulation of cryptocurrencies across Africa.

He said “I am confident that the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs will happen in 2024. This would unlock billions of dollars that would flow into this asset class for the first time in history.

“What are EFTs Think of the ETFs as a go-head, for investment houses with trillions of investor funds to now invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum.” Adding that “I predict that bitcoin will shatter expectations, surpassing $80,000 per bitcoin. The crypto market cap easily crosses $2 trillion and gets above $3 trillion and beyond.”

“As ETFs get approved, Coinbase will become an essential player in ETF custody and maintain its status as America’s preferred crypto exchange, its stock, $COIN, is expected to see significant growth,” he said.

According to Fejiro, the landscape of cryptocurrency is poised for some groundbreaking shifts, 2024 through 2025, and would usher in a new form of wealth distribution, The past decade has already established crypto as a formidable asset class and the next two years are shaping up to be the icing on the cake.

He believes that while investing, Bitcoin will have the obvious pick, however, other cryptocurrencies would provide more return for investors and Bitcoin will become a safe bet.

On the African crypto market expansion, He said: “The African crypto market will experience substantial growth, with crypto exchanges reaching new heights, innovative financial mechanisms like launchpads, low-cost entry into the crypto scene in the form of airdrops will become mainstream, marking a new era in digital finance in Africa.”