NIBSS bans Paystack, other fintech firms from using BVN validation

Non-banking firms in Nigeria would no longer be able to provide Bank Verification Number (BVN) validation for their customers, following a directive from the primary custodian of Nigeria’s BVN service. The affected fintech companies include Paystack, Flutterwave, and all non-bank firms that provide financial services. BVN validation is a means of verifying a customer and…