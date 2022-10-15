MyXalary Partners with CIPM for 54th International Conference

MyXalary, a renowned HR software is set to partner with CIPM to host HR professionals in Africa at its 54th international conference and exhibitions in Portharcourt. Themed “Leading People; Growing Nations.”

MyXalary is a free, simple, and full-stack HR solution/software that helps HR professionals and business owners automate payroll, remit tax & pension, manage attendance and leave, and give loans, and salary advances, among other benefits.

According to MyXalary, CIPM international conference is the largest gathering of HR professionals in Africa and this year’s conference would host over 3000 practitioners from across the continent. The 5 days conference is scheduled to be held from 17th – 21st October 2022.

The 2022 conference would focus on a new approach to leading people, and ultimately growing nation-states promises to provide attendees with knowledge, insights, tools, experiences, frameworks, and new models required for leading, managing & building people to thrive and flourish.

James Olorunosebi, Managing Director of MyXalary, Commenting on the reason behind the partnership, said that MyXalary’s main objective is to ease the job of HR professionals across the continent, which is similar to CIPM’s goal.

He said “African SMEs spend so much money on business tools. We are committed to helping these businesses succeed by ensuring that the tool they use to manage their workforce does not have to cost them a fortune to procure.”

James explained how the software is made free: “the software is free as MyXalary shares transfer charges with 3rd party payment partners when companies pay employee salaries through the payroll module.”

CIPM is the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, the professional association that licenses human resource professionals in Nigeria. CIPM’s International Conference and Exhibition is an annual event and a major platform for intellectual and creative discourse covering various themes of contemporary, global, and national importance delivered by recognized Thought Leaders.

One of the organizers, Femi Olojede said “This year’s International Conference and Exhibition aims to refocus Nigerian human resource practitioners’ attention into practical people-centered solutions for business profitability. It will also highlight the importance of leadership capacity building and human capital development in the growth and development of Nigeria.”