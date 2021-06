MTN Group is targeting at least 2 million retail investors in Nigeria ahead of its plan to sell 48 percent of shares in its local unit on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). “We would like to have the broadest retail shareholder base of any company in the history of the stock exchange of Nigeria,” Karl…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login