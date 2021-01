Luno and Binance, the two global exchanges with substantial investments in Africa, are among the list of the top ten most downloaded cryptocurrency mobile apps in the world. The list compiled by Apptopia, a mobile applications intelligence provider, had Coinbase as the most downloaded crypto platform with 7.9 million, followed by Crypto.com (5.5m) and Binance…

