Kuda Bank, a London-based digital bank with a focus on Nigeria and Africa markets, has raised $25 million Series A funding to launch a simplified lending service currently undergoing a trial with select customers as well as grow its talent and leadership base. Led by Valar Ventures, the new investment takes Kuda Bank’s total funding…

