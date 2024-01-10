inDrive launches financial services to ease pressure on drivers

inDrive, the global e-hailing platform with a presence across 47 countries, has announced plans to begin financial and credit services, which include offering small loans, to drivers in some of its developing markets.

This initiative aimed at solving the financial problems faced by drivers, is targeted at regions such as Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, and Namibia, where drivers have to deal with high expenses related to vehicle repairs and financial pressures.

The company believes that the new development will help it achieve long-term financial stability for its growing driver base in these countries.

Mark Loughran, InDrive’s Group President, spoke about the company’s commitment to developing financial services that cater to the specific needs of drivers in emerging countries. In the same vein, the organisation actively seeks strategic collaborations for this cause.

Importantly, inDrive is aware of the difficulties that may spring up in giving small loans to gig riders in these emerging markets, most of whom have no previous banking credibility. According to Loughran, inDrive anticipates the challenges and they are exploring effective solutions to support its drivers.

inDrive has remained committed to rolling out plans to cater for drivers in markets where it operates. In December 2023, the mobility and urban services platform, announced the opening of a new initiative in Morrocco to encourage individuals with physical disabilities to join the platform as drivers.

In addition to providing financial and credit services for drivers, inDrive’s inclusive attitude and readiness to give chances to people with special needs has created a more varied and inclusive workplace for their members of staff.