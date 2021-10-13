IHS planned New York listing a win for Nigeria’s 5G ambitions

The planned listing by IHS on the New York stock exchange this week would not only push its valuation to $8 billion making it the largest Africa-focused company on Wall Street, Nigeria, and shareholders like MTN could emerge as the biggest winners.

This is a second attempt at an initial public offering by the largest operator of mobile phone masts in Nigeria. IHS had postponed its IPO in 2018 because of fears it was too close to Nigeria’s general election, reports say. The IPO was to raise $1 billion which could have seen IHS valued at $10 billion.

The Nigerian-born but ow London-based tower operator and major is now targeting to raise up to $540 million from the IPO by offering 22.5 million shares at a price of between $21 and $24 a share, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to offer 18 million of the shares and the other 4.5 million will be offered by existing shareholders.

Despite having a presence in nine markets across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, experts say Nigeria could be the biggest winner, especially with its plans to deploy 5G network gathering national speed. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently said it is completing a plan to issue 5 slots of the 5G spectrum to willing operators.

Read also: Nigeria is 97% ready for 5G network NCC

“This is a good event for IHS and its ability to raise the capital required to build and develop further on digital infrastructure that they currently have deployed in Africa and other continents. It is happening at a time when interest in building Africa’s digital economy is growing,” said Teniola Olusola, Nigerian National Coordinator, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI)

Nigeria plans to launch a commercial 5G network sometime in January 2022 and has already got Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria asking about the licence. However, there are many hurdles facing the launch of the network. Investors would need to face a licence fee projected at between N75 to N100 billion for a period of 10 years, low adoption in previous cellular generations like 3G and 4G, uncertainty in the policy environment, rising insecurity that has seen thousands of telecom equipment destroyed, and most importantly, a huge deficit in telecommunication infrastructure. This is where IHS is expected to play a big role.

“The timing is also in line with the deployment of 5G across Africa and in particular Nigeria where the broadband plan estimates another 40,000 plus towers are required to fill the infrastructure deficit. The industry seeks billions of dollars over the next five years to ensure we remove the digital divide that exists.”

As of June 2021, IHS accounted for 16,522 towers of the 37,625 towers in Nigeria representing almost 50 percent of the total in the market.

The company expects 5G technology to become available in its African markets over the longer term. To meet the anticipated telecommunications growth, the African markets will likely require over 22,000 new towers and over 30,000 new MNO points of presence over the period December 2020 to December 2025.

IHS has been particularly busy in the Nigerian markets where it has a presence across all the states with coverage estimated at 80 percent of the population.

“We believe that in Nigeria, we have delivered the majority of estimated demand for new site deployments by independent tower companies in the market over the last two years, ad we are the only independent tower operator in five of our other markets. For the period covering 2018, 2019, and 2020 and the first six months of 2021, we have added 11,228 tenants, 15,716 lease amendments, and constructed 2,428 new sites,” the company said in its IPO filing.