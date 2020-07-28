How Flutterwave Store kept small business owners busy in lockdown

Prior to the easing of the lockdown in May, stores were not allowed to open ensuring that many business owners started considering online options to survive. According to a report, online adoption has grown as a result of the lockdown because many customers shied away from physical stores and markets and instead patronise online merchants.

For Flutterwave, a digital payment provider, it provided an opportunity to be closer to its customers.

With the Nigerian economy facing a possible recession, access to finance for small businesses is growing thin. There is not enough palliative from the government that could possibly address the severe cash crunch that the millions of small businesses in Nigeria which employs millions of Nigerians at the moment. Hence, an online store where they do not need to pay expensive rent and require less staff to manage and guarantees that access to customers beyond Nigeria becomes a lifesaver.

There has been a rise in cashless payment adoption and usage as most people would rather shop online from the safety of their homes than risk going out to get whatever they may need. With this in mind, Flutterwave has created a convenient and very easy way for SMEs to sell their products online with an e-commerce innovation known as the Flutterwave Store.

Flutterwave Store was created in the thick of the lockdown for especially SMEs to sell conveniently online, across borders and receive payments from customers around the world.

“The Flutterwave Store was created with the average vendor in mind. As a small or medium-scale enterprise, you require no coding skills or website to use it. All you need to do is sign up, upload your products and start selling,” the company said in a statement.

Among the benefits, merchants get their unique store URL which their customers can use to access their products and place orders for them. The store also has a quick search feature, which makes it easy for your customers to find whatever product they may need. Merchants also get notifications on-the-go as orders are being made for their products.

The best part is that it comes fully integrated with the seamless, and wide range of payment methods which include debit or credit cards, mobile money, bank transfer, Barter by Flutterwave, USSD, PayAttitude, etc. giving customers different options to choose from when making payments for merchants’ products and payments can be made from anywhere in the world.