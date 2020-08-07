Here is why Lagos LCDA is charging levy on POS operators

A local government notice about a new N600 levy in the middle of July that came as a surprise to POS operators around Agbado, Lagos State, has raised fresh concerns about policy implementation for the digital economy.

According to sources, POS operators within Agbado-Okeodo LCDA under Alimosho Local Government had received a circular a week before 25 July informing them of the N600 weekly levy.

Almost immediately, a man who claimed he was the managing director of the company known as Messrs Trilling Volant Services contracted to collect the levy promptly created a WhatsApp group with the aim to ensure compliance. When the POS operators protested the levy, the supposed contractor collapsed the WhatsApp group.

Olojo Tobi, chairman of Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), the umbrella body in charge of POS operators, told BusinessDay later, that it was the first time its members were being asked by any state government to pay the levy.

The so-called managing director arrived on the 25 of July with his “task force” to enforce the levy collection.

“They even injured an innocent young salesgirl, despite the fact that our lawyer has written a letter to the local government,” said an agent who witnessed the incident.

Tobi the chairman of AMMBAN said they met with the leadership of the local government who asked the taskforce to suspend the collection until an agreement is reached with the association. In essence, the levy has come to stay.

A memo from AMMBAN to members confirmed the association was invited for a meeting with Agbado Oke Odo LCDA authorities on Monday, July 27. The parties did not reach any conclusion during the meeting.

“In view of this, I will urge all AMMBAN members to keep calm and continue with their usual business but shun any form of circular related to levy collection or tax by any contractor from Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA till further notice,” the memo read. Azeez Olowo, chairman of AMMBAN Lagos chapter also confirmed the ongoing engagement with the LCDA to BusinessDay.

However, the levy may not be such a big deal as long as it is in compliance with the stipulated levy expectations from agents by the government, according to Uche Uzoebo, Executive Head, Distribution, and Engagement, SANEF who spoke to BusinessDay. SANEF is licenced by the CBN to coordinate the affairs of mobile money agents across the country.

Nigeria has a tax compliance problem. According to the Joint Tax Board, there are ten million people (precisely 10,006,304) registered for personal income tax purposes in all the states of the federation including the FCT. Out of this, about 4.6 million or 46 percent are registered with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) indicating an average of 153,000 or 1.5 percent per state for others. The individual tax-paying population is estimated at about 19 million, whereas about 50.5 million employed Nigerians operate outside the tax net.

Small businesses’ tax compliance is not also impressive. According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria’s total tax collection in 2019 was N5.26 trillion ($13.5 billion). Assuming this amount relates to income tax from the 3.1 million registered businesses in Nigeria (CAC March 2019), this will bring average tax payments per business to N1,170 (less than $5).

Uzoebo said agency businesses are not exempted from paying tax as long as it is the stipulated tax. Hence, the right question for the levy by the Agbado-Okeodo LCDA is whether it is stipulated, which makes it legal. It becomes an illegal levy if it is not stipulated in the tax document for agents.

POS operators, also known as mobile money agents, are considered as a critical component of the drive to provide access to financial services for millions of Nigerians who are currently excluded. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in July, there are over 250,000 mobile money agents across the country.

Although Lagos may not have the largest number of POS operators being an urban centre – POS operators in rural communities are more, the transactions are significant. Agents usually charge an N200 fee. In return, they are expected to pay tax as a business. Agents are also subject to stamp duty and VAT charges.

Also agents who own shops are also expected to pay taxes and levies depending on where they are located. The specific levy is also determined by the type of business the shop owner is doing. A small shop in an area categorised as rural pays between N2,500 to N500.

“Ideally, every mobile money agent is supposed to have a business they run,” Uzoebo said. “They should also be registered with a licensed association. But what happens is that anybody just walks into the bank and they issue them a POS machine.”

Nonetheless, leaders of AMMBAN insist there is a case to be made for multiple levies especially in a time when the COVID-19 has battered the income of many mobile money agents.

The GSMA In its July Mobile Money Policy Responses found that many countries had chosen to waive fees as a strategy to encourage the adoption of mobile money services due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 15 out of 17 countries in sub-Saharan Africa leveraged fee waiver as a preferred instrument to effectively respond to COVID-19.

According to the report, no Nigerian state took any measure to support mobile money operators.