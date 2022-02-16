Flutterwave secures $250m Series D to become most-valued African startup

Flutterwave has closed $250 million in Series D funding making it the most valued tech startup in Africa at a new valuation of $3 billion.

The funding is led by one of the world’s top investors B Capital Group and with participation from new investors such as Alta Park Capital, Whale Rock Capital, Lux Capital, among others. There was also participation from old investors including, Glynn Capital, Avenir Growth, Tiger Global, Green Visor Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.

Flutterwave plans to spend the new funds on its ambitious expansion to accelerate customer acquisition in existing markets and growth through merger and acquisition, and develop complementary products while encouraging new innovations in its products and services development. It also plans to share more details on a virtual event Flutterwave 3.0 scheduled for 18 February 2022.

