Fintech Association of Nigeria appoints board of trustees

To achieve its objectives of fostering an ecosystem that supports all stakeholders in achieving a thriving and growing Nigerian Fintech industry, the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) said it has appointed a new board of trustees.

Established in 2017, the association which has continued to implement its three-year strategic plan (2019 – 2021) aimed at strengthening its capacity to be of great relevance to all its stakeholders restructured among others its Secretariat, appointing a Board of Trustees and establishing new and sustainable funding sources for the Association and the Fintech industry.

Appointed to the Board of Trustees are Segun Aina OFR, the current President, Fintech Association of Nigeria, Africa Fintech Network and Chairman, Odua Investment Co Ltd.

Others included Tunde Lemo OFR– Chairman, Flutterwave Ltd, Lambert Capital Ltd and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kyari Bukar – Co-Founder of Trans Sahara Investment Corporation, Chairman, SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc and former Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

Mary Uduk – Ag. Director-General, Securities & Exchange Commission SEC, Funke Opeke – Managing Director/CEO, Main One Cable Co, John Obaro – Managing Director/CEO, SystemSpecs Remita Limited and currently a member of Governing Council of Fintech Association of Nigeria, and Bola Adesola – Vice Chairman, Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and co Vice-Chair, United Nations Global Compact also made the list of the new appointees.

“FintechNGR which I have been privileged to promote and nurture with others has in its 3 years of existence made tremendous impact and contributions to Nigeria and Africa fintech ecosystem and the national economies focusing on its three main objectives to Accelerate, Advocate and Connect, the President of the Association, Segun Aina said.

According to Aina, the addition of these eminent and accomplished personalities and industry leaders will no doubt propel the growth and increased relevance of the Association.

“With this development, John Obaro and I will be leaving the Governing Council as Member and President of the Association respectively at the next Annual General Meeting coming up later in the year as we will not be presenting ourselves for reelection to the Governing Council,” he said.