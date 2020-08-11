FG Commissions eleven projects to aid digital Economy

The Federal government has commissioned eleven projects to aid implementation of digital Economy in the country.

The projects were virtually commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Issa Ali Pantami.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects in Abuja, Pantami noted that the 11 Projects which were implemented by agencies under the Ministry of Communication is in line with the mandates of Buhari’s administration as it would aid internal security, economic development and fight corruption:

“These emergency communcation centers would make internal security much easier, it would support security institutions in the country. The second agender of President Buhari is economic development; The IC incubation centers that are being constructed all over the country, championed by the National Information Development Agency, will go far in promoting and developing our economy particularly economic diversification.

“some of the projects related to E-governance will help fight corruption, because the more our activities are being digitalzed, the less people interact physically, and as you reduce physical interaction, corruption will definitely reduce significantly.”

The project commissioned include: Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center (TIKC) Delta State; New Neighborhood Post office, Delta State; Remodeled National Mail Exchange Centre, Bayelsa State; e-Health/Data Sharing Center, Bauchi State; Virtual; and Examination Centre, Borno State.

Others are Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi State; Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa State; Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo State; Emergency Communications Center (ECC) llorin, Kwara State; Emergency Communications Center (ECC) Calabar; Cross Rivers State; and School Knowledge Center (SKC), Gombe State

Meanwhile Considering the state of security in the country, the Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who was present at the commissioning advised the ministry and its agencies to leverage on technology to ensure adequate security.

“Security is the bases of govevanance because people surrender their liberty to a state primarily and purposely for the assurance of security. security is too key to be toiled with. What I plead for is that the ministry of communication, NCC and other agencies make Emergency center everywhere and operationalize them.”

“Beautiful program, beautiful project, but we must improve on the back bone. NIGCOMSAT is there, Gallaxy is there, whatever it is, let us develop capacity for seemless transmission of data and reception of it that is when we take maximum advantage of the new life technology has brought. The world is absolutely driven by technology. Technology today is the nucleus driver and promoter of life in this phase of human existence.”