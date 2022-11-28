Cyberwatch 2023 debuts to drive business sustainability

Towards ensuring business continuity and sustainability garnered from the ability to block business waste, Cubed Integrated Management has announced Cyberwatch 2023, a series set up to prepare organisations for profitability through cybersecurity acumen.

Adeoye Abodunrin, managing director of Cubed Management said the series intends to push organisations towards sustainability with the launch of Cyberwatch 2023, a thought leadership business series to prepare them for profitability through effective management of cybersecurity threats.

To achieve this, its inaugural series will address the impact of cyber-attacks and privacy breaches on business bottom lines and provide hindsight into the emergent role of women in Cybersecurity with the attendant opportunity missed by the limited number of women in the field.

Abodunrin, while speaking at a press conference, said the series came about from innovations in the technology space. ”As 2023 beckons, organisations must prepare for profitability by blocking business waste and adapting to change in the ecosystem”, he asserted.

Towards this end, he explained that seasoned strategic business and academic leaders; Bolaji Okusaga, the managing consultant, Precise Platforms, a foremost perception designer, and Tooska Dargahi, a senior lecturer & associate professor in Cyber Security from the Department of Computing & Mathematics, Manchester Metropolitan University will lead the virtual conference set for December 1 and 2, 2022.

Okusaga, on day one, will examine the impact of Cyber Attacks and Privacy Breaches on Business bottom lines with a focus on ”The Effect of Cyber Attacks, Cyber & Privacy Breaches on Brands’ Business Profitability”

He will talk about the nature of Cyber Attacks and their implications on brands, business sustainability & profitability, implications on the consumer journey and brand lifecycle; and should a business pay ransom or not, pros & cons.

Other topical areas he would dissect are, ”When should a business Executive pay or not pay?; What can be done once a brand /business has been attacked and is in recovery?; and Trends in Cyber-attacks and brands that we will see in 2023 and beyond”.

Dargahi will, on day two, dwell on Women in The Future of Cybersecurity, with a focus on the trends and Evolution of Women in Cyber – need(s), want or necessity?

Interested participants can register online https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcod-iorTwoEtdSWKFTvNfKo-4wEXCB0nF5.

Abodunrin recently named the online coach of the year at the 2022 GAGE Award said Dargahi aims to cover areas like; Emerging Trends in Cyber Careers; Emerging Trends with Women Inclusion & careers in Cybersecurity; The Global Need for Cyber Security Professionals with a particular Focus on Africa (the women); and The Unique Need for Women in the CyberUniverse Globally.

Other topic areas are ”The Unique need for Cyber Professional Women in the African continent; Strategies to drive Female Inclusion, Diversity & Equity beyond Quota Systems; and Industry Penetration Tools, Techniques, Ideas and Strategies for Women in Cyberworld.

Okusaga, in his comment about the series, said he is happy to undertake the conference as more businesses will get a clearer direction on how to navigate digital risks for their profitability.