Changera relaunch virtual dorm accounts, dollar cards to enhance users satisfaction

Changera, a cross-border social payment fintech platform has announced the relaunch of its product with new features including virtual domiciliary bank accounts as well as an overhaul of its brand identity.

According to the company, the strategy to make money limitless and borderless for Africans globally will enable Changera users to easily upgrade their account to either a freelancer or premium subscription plan and easily access their Euro, Pound, and USD virtual bank accounts on the app to collect or make payments globally.

Ebovi Wali, SVP and Head at Changera stated that “our relaunch now allows us to better meet the local and international payment needs of our users. We also now serve a wider range of users – remote workers and freelancers, small and medium businesses, and African migrants through our virtual accounts that come with dollar cards.”

“What is unique here is that our users do not have to go through rigorous KYC, queue in a bank, or get a referee to open a domiciliary account or get a dollar card, they can do that in minutes on our app,” he said.

Among the features, the fintech platform is rolling out a referral program to reward its users with cash each time their friends perform transactions on the app for as long as three years.

Changera is also kickstarting a lifestyle-themed online community hosted on the Discord app “Changers Community” for its users to interact with each other and catch up with trending information across sports, and entertainment, among others.

Speaking on the relaunch, Nana Afua, Head of Products, said “our relaunch restates our commitment towards building the ultimate borderless social payments app for Africans.”

This represents months of work and Changera users can now do a lot more with their money on their app, the platform has more in line over the next couple of months, but our users can start with this, for now, he said.

In addition, Changera also provides working dollar virtual cards with over $10,000 limits and can be funded with local currencies – naira, cedis or Kenyan shillings, announced a new company looks that updates all branding assets from its logo to fonts and brand colors.