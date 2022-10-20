Africa data security confab to hold virtually

The third Africa Data Security Conclave (ADCS) is set to hold virtually from October 27 to 28, 2022. The third riding off on the success of the first two editions held in October 2020 and October 2021, which had in attendance about 600 participants across Africa.

The theme of this year’s session is, “Cybersecurity in Africa: contention, capacity and mitigating inter-continental threats.” The conference is structured along four distinct lines of intervention. These are contemporary regulatory tools and strategies for deterring financially motivated cybercrime, cybercrime and the Africa economy: incidence and impacts.

Others are cyber security issues & the digital divide, and cyber hygiene and the CIA (Confidentiality, Intelligence, and Availability) Triad.

The conclave is sponsored by Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech), NDP Academy, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW), 21Search, CCB and ably supported by a host of brands and organisations. Over 25 speakers comprising cybersecurity experts, policymakers, captains of industry, legal luminaries from across Africa are expected to attend.

A statement from the organisers say participation at the meeting is free and intending participants can register for the conference at www.africadpconclave.com or use the link www.africadpconclave.com/register.