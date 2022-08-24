Sports in brief

Francesco Bagnaia Dominates in Austria MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia continued his dominant run of form by winning the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday for a third straight win while series leader Fabio Quartararo limited the damage. The Italian Ducati rider led from start to finish with world champion Fabio Quartararo finishing second. This is Ducati’s sixth win in the seven MotoGPs since the race returned to the programme.

Coric defeats Tsitsipa to win ATP Cincinnati Masters

Borna Coric stuns the tennis world with a massive win in the Cincinnati masters on Sunday after he defeated Stefanos Tsitispas. The Croatian who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters. Coric, who is currently ranked number 152 in the world outplayed the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to emerge as the lowest-ranked player to ever lift a Masters trophy.

Patrick Cantlay defeats Scott Stalling to defend his BMW title playoff

Patrick Cantlay successful defended his FedEx Cup playoff and defeated Scott Stallings to win a second consecutive BMW Championship on Sunday.

Cantlay who is currently ranked World No 4 became the first player to successfully defend a PGA Tour playoff title. The American has the opportunity to also become the first to repeat as FedEx Cup champion next week in the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Nigeria male basketball team to resume camp early ahead FIBA World Cup qualifier

The national male basketball team D’Tigers resumed camp on Saturday, August 20 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in preparation for window four of the 2023 FIBA World

Cup qualifiers. This was made known in a statement by Afolabi Oni, on behalf of the Media Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on Thursday.

The team coach Mike Brown also reiterated that resumption of camp early will help avert a repetition of what happened in the last window when the team suffered a loss to Cape Verde.